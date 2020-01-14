Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Avelino Carrasco, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Avelino Carrasco was born on November 25, 1941. He married Maria Carrasco on April 2, 1960. Avelino is survived by his wife, Maria Carrasco; a daughter, Elsa Carrasco; a son, Dr. Robert Carrasco and his wife, Dr. Londa Carrasco from Amarillo, Texas, and a son Eduardo Carrasco. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Victoria Moreno, Husband Adrian Moreno and great grandson Maximus Prime Moreno, Alana Carrasco, Cassidy Carrasco and Connor Carrasco; two sisters Carolina Hernandez; Maria Escobar from San Antonio, and a brother Ramon Carrasco from Dallas. His parents, four brothers and one sister precede him in death. Viewing will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00pm Tuesday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Serving as Pall Bearers will be Connor Carrasco, Lupe Gonzales, Danny Gonzales, Henry Gonzales, Louie Gonzales, Ruben Gonzales, and Robert Rodriguez. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Dr. Robert Vogel, Dr. Michael Miller, Dr. James Barnett, Marcy Askins and the doctors, nurses and staff at Midland Memorial Hospital. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 14, 2020