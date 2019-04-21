Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Adkins. View Sign

Barbara Ann Adkins of Midland passed away on Monday April 15, 2019 in Monahans. She was born to Bobby Dan Lange and Grace Lanore Horton on November 4, 1940 in Brownwood TX. Her father moved the family to Midland where she attended school. Barbara worked in retail sales and enjoyed crafting and working with Ceramics. She loved her family and her dog Cookie. Barbara is survived by her daughter Cory Schuler of Monahans, TX; Sons, Dwayne and Troy Grizzell both of Midland, TX and Mark Grizzell of Sachse, TX. She is also survived by her two brothers Skyler and Gary Lange both of Midland, TX, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will be having a private service, at Jordan Springs Cemetery in Brownwood, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Harkey Funeral Home of Monahans TX.

