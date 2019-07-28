Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Bross. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

A celebration of Life service for Barbara Ann (Laughery) Bross, 84 of Lawton will be at 11:00 a.m on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Gorrell, officiating. Mrs. Bross passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home in Lawton surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home. Barbara was born on June 11, 1935 in Gutherie Center, Iowa to Beryl George and Alice (Jacobson) Laughery. The family moved to Muskogee, Oklahoma when Barbara was six weeks old. She attended school in Muskogee and later the family moved to Wichita Falls, Texas and she graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1953. She then attended the University of Oklahoma, receiving her Bachelors of Arts Degree in Fashion Merchandising. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and remained active with her sorority after graduation, serving on the OU Kappa House Board for many years. She married Gerald "Jerry" L. Bross on March 2, 1957 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They lived in Texas and Oklahoma throughout their 62 years of marriage. A true love story, they were always together, traveling, playing tennis and golfing. In addition, Barbara was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress, quilter, and needlepointer, often sharing those gifts with her family and friends. She was a proud mom to her children, Stephanie and Eric. She loved her family, adoring her grandchildren and great grandson. With Barbara, family always came first, and her greatest treasures were her family and friends. She was member of Centenary United Methodist Church and loved her bible study group from First United Methodist Church. Barbara enjoyed playing Bridge and other card games with her family and friends. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, always starting the decorating in November and loved spending the holiday with family. Barbara will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry, of the home; her daughter and son in law, Stephanie and Tom Silverthorn, of El Paso, Texas; her son and daughter in law, Eric and Danna Bross, of Lawton, Oklahoma; her sister, Linda Waters, of Reston, Virginia; grandchildren, Drew Silverthorn and wife, Bethany, of Dallas, Texas, Mark Silverthorn, Raleigh, North Carolina, Bentley Bross, Lawton, Oklahoma and Brooke Bross, of Lawton, Oklahoma; her great grandson, Samuel Elis Silverthorn, of Dallas, Texas; two nieces and their husbands, Alicia and Chris James, Marietta, Georgia and Amy and Thad Dolye, West Hartford, Connecticut; great nieces and great nephews, Madison James, Tyler James, Allison Doyle and Grady Doyle; and a host of loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother in law, Irv Waters. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Hospice at 1836 NW 52, Suite B, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.

