Escape from sorrow with no more tears, a heavenly body free from fears. On streets of gold, along the sea, my dear sweet Lord I now shall see. Barbara Ann Loyd, born January 6, 1932, awoke in the presence of God on the morning of September 16, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born to the late Edna Agnes Simmons and the late Elmer Clyde Ray, in Corsicana Texas. In the early 1950's, Barbara was a vibrant, young fashion model at the Dallas based Jas. K. Wilson Clothing Co. She had impeccable taste for timeless fashion and things that glisten. Her interest and admiration of rare stones and jewels fueled her desire to educate herself. Later in life her friend, Steve Magner, EVP of Precious Jewelry at Neiman Marcus, once said her knowledge far exceeds the knowledge of some of his highest trained jewelers. Although she loved the finer things in life, they all paled in comparison to her relationship and love for Jesus Christ. Then he said unto them, "Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions." Luke 12:15 On February 16, 1952, Barbara was united in marriage to the love of her life, Loye C. Loyd in Dallas, Texas. She was encouraging and supportive of Loye's business ventures and they soon settled in Midland, Texas and started Glasco Glass Company. Barbara was a doting mother to her two sons, Stan and Terry and a gracious and adoring wife to Loye for 66 years. Their marriage was one that exemplifies "as Christ loved the church." They loved each other for the world to see and lived for each other daily. Their care and compassion for each other in the latter years should serve as a goal to replicate and fulfill the promise of "in sickness and in health." Barbara, lovingly known as Gram, was a selfless and compassionate woman of God. She was charitable, always showing concern for the welfare of others before her own. She was a wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family immensely and was respected and loved by all who knew her. With a contagious laugh, she would capture the ear of those around. Her songs from the past and stories filled with wit would result in tears from laughter for those fortunate enough to find themselves in her presence. Gram enjoyed her time in the kitchen. She had a deep desire and love for creating meals that would bring people together. She will always be remembered for her dressing at Thanksgiving, lemon icebox pies and those homemade brownies she kept in the freezer. Christmas Eve was a time to sit and grow from the wisdom Barbara would share. Her bible stories kept the family grounded in faith and encouraged a relationship with Christ. She was a constant and extraordinary force in the lives of those she loved. As a member of the First Baptist Church of Midland, Barbara was always teaching and spreading the gospel of Jesus. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Loye C. Loyd; son, Stan Loyd; sister, Jean Wilson; father, Elmer Ray; mother, Edna Crowley and stepfather, Joe Crowley. Barbara is survived by her son, Terry Loyd and wife Nancy; grandchildren, Blake Loyd, Ashley Bradley and husband Chad, Krystal Neill and husband Brandon; and great-grandchildren, Preslea, Chezney, Kaden, Leighton, Harper & Beckham. Friends and family members are invited to attend the memorial service, officiated by Dr. Darin Wood, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the chapel of First Baptist Church in Midland. In memory of our Gram, the family asks that you love one another, help others in need and teach your children about Jesus' love. This is what she would wish for you. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Psalm 73:26
