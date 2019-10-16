Barbara Ann Petree of La Vernia, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born in Abilene, Texas, on April 25, 1948 to Ross Elsworth Petree and Opal Mae (Blackford) Petree. In 1951, they moved to a family farm northwest of Midland. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1966. She started working for Southwestern Bell Corporation (SBC) in 1968 in Midland, and then moved to San Antonio in 1979, continuing to work for SBC, where she retired after 32 years. She soon realized retirement just wasn't for her, so she began a new adventure at Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in October 2005. During her time at SwRI, she made a tremendous impact on her work family until her untimely death. Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Perez Hernandez (Veronica) of San Antonio and Jessica Cruz (John) of La Vernia; brothers, Jesse Petree (Reesie) and Jerry Petree (Bonnie) both of Midland. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Jesse and David Shotzman, Alexandria and Jacob Cruz, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service is planned at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas at a later date. The family would like to express their gratitude to Embrace Hospice and Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC for their exceptional heart and service for our Mother. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Barbara's name to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org). Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019