Barbara Anne Knight McWilliams died peacefully at her home on January 3, 2020. Barbara was born in Tucson, Arizona on May 20, 1931, and was raised in EI Paso, Texas by her parents Wallace and Zena Knight. She graduated from Texas Western College (UTEP) in 1950. Barbara married Bill McWilliams, on February 14, 1951 and moved to Midland where Bill joined Stanolind Oil as a staff geologist. They raised three sons and she always made a warm, pleasant home where the boys and their friends loved to hang out. One of Barbara's greatest gifts was that of listening. She was such a good listener the boys say they would end up telling her more than they intended. Barbara was a founding member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and later moved with the congregation to join Trinity Presbyterian Church where she remained active until her health declined. She served her churches in many ways, including as Elder, Deacon, Sunday School teacher and youth group leader. Barbara also served tirelessly as a Cub Scout Den Mother. In 1964 she, along with a couple of friends, started St. Andrews Mission and she spent the next 45 years as a volunteer, teaching, nurturing and loving the children. Her mission didn't end when school was out. She would continue through the summer with classes and activities for the kids. Barbara shuttled kids all over town to appointments and back and forth to the mission. She drove to the mission every day until she lost her eyesight. The children loved to sit around her on the floor and in her lap while she taught them and told them stories. Barbara always had plenty of love to spread around. There is a song by Alabama, called "Angels Among Us" that describes Barbara perfectly. I have never seen her in conflict or heard her utter a harsh or unkind word towards anyone. Her family has always been extremely proud of her. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill McWilliams, but is survived by her three sons and their wives; Mike (Ann), Toby (Vicky) and David (Vicky), nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church on January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Home Instead for their love, compassion and friendship, especially Della, Shelbi, Eva, Glenna and Sandra. Thanks also to Maddie and all the staff of Hospice of Midland for their exceptional care. Finally, she was blessed to have wonderful neighbors and dear friends who visited her faithfully. If you are so inclined, your memorial donations should be directed to Casa de Amigos, your favorite children's charity, or to Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

