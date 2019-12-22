Barbara Blair Hartwell, our beloved mother and grandmother "Grand," passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2019. Barbara was born on Oct. 28, 1926, in Dallas, Texas, the only child of Helen Worbs and John Albert Blair. Reared in San Antonio, Texas, she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1944 where she was active in Lassos, Skelton Social Club, Girls Cadet Corps and in Beta and Du Gammit Sororities. Barbara attended Sophie Newcome in New Orleans for her freshman year and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. In April, 1957, Barbara married Charles Milby Hartwell at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in San Antonio, Texas. They moved to Lafayette, Louisiana, where she was a founder of the Lafayette Junior League. They moved to El Dorado and Wichita, Kansas, Bartlesville and Tulsa, Oklahoma, and finally to Midland, Texas, in 1973. She was active in the Wichita Art Museum of Wichita, the Philbrook Museum of Tulsa, Museum of the Southwest of Midland, served as an officer of the Midland Country Club Women's Club and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and is survived by daughters Holly Huffines (husband Phillip Huffines) and Milby Hartwell (fiancé Dwayne Bess), grandchildren Haley Huffines Gigliotti (husband Charles John Gigliotti), Hayden Hartwell Huffines, and Garrett James Huffines. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Barbara to the or Hospice of Midland. A private graveside ceremony and reception will be held in San Antonio at a later date. Grand will be greatly missed by family and dear friends, and she has left the world a little more quiet with her passing. Holly and Milby would like to express deep appreciation to the many friends and family members who have reached out with an outpouring of love and support.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019