On Friday, January 17, 2020, Barbara C (McWilliams) McCulloch, loving mother of three children, passed away at age 83 in Midland, TX A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24th, 2020, by Pastor Kurt at First United Methodist Church located on 300 N Main St, Midland, TX 79701 at 2:00 o'clock p.m. Final resting place will be Sunset Lawns Cemetery located in El Dorado, KS. Barbara McCulloch was a devout Christian and a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Midland TX, actively involved in the Bus Ministry plus a member of the Alpha & Omega Sunday School. Barbara for many years also volunteered for Midland Senior Companion Program. Barbara was born on October 5, 1936 in El Dorado, KS to Moses McWilliams and Hattie L (Hedworth) McWilliams Harding. She was the youngest of five children. Barbara is survived by her children Larry McCulloch (Ft Worth) and Kristina McCulloch (Midland) and her grandsons, Michael Kimball (Wichita. KS), Christopher McCulloch (Ft Worth), Alexander McCulloch (Ft Worth), and granddaughters, Timiko McPherson-Phillips (Midland), Jazmyn Guillory (Midland) plus six precious great grandbabies. And her spiritual daughter, Jill Dolloff that Barbara loved unconditionally. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings and her oldest son, Jeffrey L Kimball. Barbara had a passion for painting. All her life, she a had a love for nature and sunsets which she combined her love for vibrant color to create extraordinary art. She was also an avid music lover and a self-taught piano player. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit and her creativity nature. Barbara cared about the happiness of others and will do anything to help that person feel happiness without expecting anything in return The family would like to express their sincere gratitude towards all that loved and supported Barbara spiritually. Special thank you to First United Methodist Church and Jill Dolloff for being the rock. Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels Midland TX Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

