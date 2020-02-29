Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Haveman McClung. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Barbara Haveman McClung, 83 of Midland, Texas passed away February 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 3 at 1:00 at Westside Church of Christ in Midland, Texas under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home. Barbara was born August 23, 1936 in Penolope, Texas. Barbara attended Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas. She lacked one semester from receiving her nursing degree. Barbara married Wayne Gordon McClung on December 29, 1956 in Odessa, Texas. During their 42 year marriage they lived in Midland, Monahans, Artesia, NM, Snyder, Andrews, and back to Midland in 1968. Barbara went to work for Calgon Corporation in 1969 as a chemist. She worked her way up to Regional Sales Manager of the Southeast. She developed water treatment protocols for power plants and was the first woman to be awarded "Man of the Year" during her tenure. Wayne and Barbara were season ticket holders for the Midland High football team for 40 years. Barbara was an artist and avid quilter. Survivors include her sons Sam McClung and wife Dawn, and Hank McClung and wife Rhonda; grandchildren Lizzie Weaver and husband Blake, Emily Pipkin and husband Phillip, Ben McClung, and Issie McClung; great granddaughter Bristol Weaver; sister Cynthia Moates and husband Frank; sister in law Latrelle Haveman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Wayne McClung; parents Henry and Cleo Haveman; brother Wayne Haveman; and granddaughter Talley McClung. Memorials may be made to , March of Dimes, or a .

