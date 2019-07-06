Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Juanette (King) Welch. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 10:00 AM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Barbara Juanette (King) Welch, also known as Memaw, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019 at her residence in Amarillo, Texas. She was born December 26, 1935 to the late James R and Thelma King in Hagerman, NM. They later moved to Hobbs, New Mexico where she graduated from Hobbs High school. Juanette and her (late) husband Billie Zane Welch resided in Carlsbad, New Mexico, East Texas and made Midland, TX their home. They were lifelong members of Cotton Flat Baptist Church where they helped start "Children's Church". She worked and retired from the City of Midland and went on to work for Clayton Williams where she retired at 81. She moved to Amarillo, TX to be near her son and his family and resided at Park Place Towers where she made friends and worked in their little store helping bag groceries or watering the flowers in their garden. She was always willing to help anyone at any time. Juanette lived her life showing love and It was always clear that she was full of life and she was a source of joy to everyone she came in contact with. She loved her children, her grandchildren, her great grandchildren and one great great grandchild and her many "adopted" children. Her love for the Lord showed in her daily walk with him and she was an example to us all to trust God and not let life's circumstances keep you from smiling. She is survived by her family, son, Dr. Cody Welch and wife Lezly, children Steve, Ella & Will of Amarillo, TX, son, Chris Welch and wife Angie, children Chelsea & Brian Stephens & Sloane, Shelby & Alicia Welch, Kason & Emry, all of Greenwood, TX, daughter, Juanice and husband Ron Tucker of San Angelo, TX, children, Shawn R Grandi and wife Kristen, Hailey(Midland), Morgan & Finley of Edmond, OK, Chrissie & her children, Jason, Mack & Dahlia of San Angelo, TX; her bonus granddaughters, Stephanie & family, Amber & family and Ashley & family; one brother, Jerry King and wife Sandi, children, Lisa, Tony & Danna & their families. Memorial service is at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel, 3800 N Big Spring Street in Midland. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to: Plum Creek Place, 6800 Plum Creek Drive, Amarillo, TX 79124 Attn: Juanette Welch Garden Flower Fund. A special thank you to BSA Hospice and Plum Creek staff, and her special friends for the love and kindness you showed to our Mom. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.

