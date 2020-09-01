Barbara Juanita Mizzles 86, of Midland went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her beloved Husband Bill on August 28, 2020. She passed due to complications of surgery at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. Barbara was born February 28, 1934 in Ada, Oklahoma to Claude and Sarah Hutchings. She was the 11th of 17 children. The family moved to Cee Vee, Tx in 1950. At 17 years old, during a family trip to town with her sisters, she met the love of her life William James Mizzles. After seeing her that day Bill told his mom he met the girl he was going to marry. They married on August 15, 1951 in Childress, Tx. They moved to Cee Vee, Tx where they had their first child Ann in Paducah, Tx in 1953. They moved to Midlandin 1953 where they had the other 4 children, Ronnie, Elaine, Vickie and Steve. They lived in Midland until 1992. In July of 1992 they moved to Ben Wheeler and then moved back to Midland in 2007 till present.Barbara worked in Food Service for several different Schools. She also did what she loved and that was taking care of children in her home. She was a member of Wilshire Park Baptist church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling and many church activities. She loved her children and would go without to ensure that they had everything they needed. But most of all being with her "Babies" grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known to everyone as "Nanny". Barbara is proceeded in Death by her Husband William James (Bill) Mizzles, her parents Claude and Sarah Hutchings, son-in-laws Thomas Seraette and Larry Folkers, and 9 of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughters, Ann Burk & husband Gary of Gainesville, TX; Vickie Folkers of Odessa, Tx. and Elaine Seraette of Midland, Tx. Sons, Ronnie Mizzles and Steve Mizzles & wife Dana all of Midland;8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and 7 brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends at Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Hwy, Midland, Tx. Tuesday September 1st between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.. Funeral services have been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday September 2nd at the Wilshire Park Baptist Church 801 S. Bentwood in Midland, Tx. Arrangements are under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home.



