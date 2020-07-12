Barbara June Broome-White Barbara June Broome-White, 87, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, in Midland, Texas. Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Jal, New Mexico. Interment will follow at the Jal Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Barbara is survived by two daughters: Linda Petix-Sarandrea of The Woodlands, TX, and Patricia Petix-Shanks of Jal, New Mexico; one son, Peter Anthony Petix, deceased, Two step-daughters, Barbara Ann Stooksberry of Midland, Texas, and Janet Bettis of Batesville, Arkansas; Two grandchildren Jason Nichols and Rodney Shanks, and one great grandchild Maddox Anthony Nichols; She is also survived by one brother Donald Broome of Eastland, Texas. Barbara was born on July 8, 1932, in Falls County, Texas, to Morris William Broome and Antonia Maria Nawara. In 1952, she married Santo Anthony Petix and returned to New York City to raise a family. She remains a beloved member of Santo's family and to this day is remembered dearly as "Aunt Bobbie". She returned to New Mexico in 1978 where she met Calvin White, Jr., and on November 4, 1979, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Barbara and Calvin were married. Together, they lived the happiest years of their lives until Calvin's passing on May 31, 2000. Barbara was a bright light and loved by all that she encountered. She was creative, fun, caring, giving to a fault, loved golf, and was a great cook! She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, coast to coast. Barbara spent her final years at the Manor Park Younger Center in Midland, Texas. 2208 N. Loop 250 W. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations be made to the "Manor Park Endowment Fund" in memory of Barbara. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com