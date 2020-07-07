Barbara Lee Carmody left the world on 7-1-20 after a lengthy illness. She was born to Vincent and Marcella Fortier on September 26, 1934 in Rochester, NY. She attended elementary and high school in Rochester and graduated from the University of the State of New York in 1955 with a degree in practical nursing. She met and later married her husband, Seamus Edward Carmody, while they both were working at the same hospital. After their marriage they moved to Louisville, Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky and Huntington,W.VA before settling down in Batavia, NY. The family moved to Midland, TX in 1977 where they became active in St. Ann's Church. She worked at the church for several years assisting /coordinating weddings and volunteered in the Altar Society. She also assisted in her husband's office for several years until he retired and closed his practice. Barbara will be remembered for volunteering her family for years at the St. Ann's fair (football booth), baking cookies and candy for St Ann's School teachers and staff as well as other people in the community, mainly hospital staff and doctors. She was a beloved Mimi to her grandchildren and took pride in picking her local grandkids up from school and taking them on adventures to Baskin Robbins and Barnes and Noble and the Children's Museum. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Colleen Carmody and husband Dr. Seamus Carmody. She is survived by her children Maura Jarldane and husband Mike, Brennan Carmody and wife Kathleen, Katy Hunter and husband Ricky, Kevin Carmody and wife Amy as well as grandchildren Meghan Hunt, Robert Hunt, Matthew Carmody, Emily Carmody, Liam Carmody, Seamus Carmody, Molly Carmody, Noelle Carmody and Morgan Callendar and great grandchild Vanessa Carmody. Viewing will be held Monday, July 6th at Ellis Funeral Home from 5:00-7:30 p.m. Rosary will be held at 7:00. Services are scheduled for Tuesday, July 7th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church.



