Barbara "Bobbie" LeBlanc Weinzel, 86 of Midland, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. A service is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Bobbie was born on December 17, 1933 in Erath, Louisiana to Reno J. LeBlanc and Mabel B. Broussard. She was a member of the homecoming court in her high school years at Lafayette High School. Bobbie got married to the love of her life in 1960, Gerald Eugene "Gene" Weinzel in St. John's Cathedral in Lafayette, Louisiana. After they were married, they moved to Houston. Due to employment, they moved to Mission Viejo, California and then in 1974 the family moved to Midland, Texas where Bobbie met her best friend Gwen Peets. Bobbie was a faithful member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. She was a demonstrator for a brief time in the grocery stores and worked her way up to manager. For many years Bobbie volunteered at The Lions Club and was a part of the Lion Tamers in downtown Midland. Bobbie had three children and the most treasured memory is when she would take the children out separately to have special time with their mom. She was generous with her time and would take pleasure in helping others, for example, she would read to her friend, Joyce Smith who could no longer read because of her eyesight. Bobbie and her best friend, Gwen, did everything together. They went as far as having their children at the same time and spent every holiday together. Bobbie loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with such passion and was very protective of her family and loved them fiercely, she always had their back. Bobbie is survived by her children, Steven K. Weinzel and wife Elke, Brett E. Weinzel, Gaye L. Weinzel, five Grandchildren; five Great Grandchildren; Brother, Raymond L. Le Blanc; nieces and nephews, Sharon Le Blanc Cogley, Ray Le Blanc and Eddie Le Blanc. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Eugene "Gene" Weinzel, sister in law Priscilla Le Blanc, great nephew Jake R. Le Blanc and her parents. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

