Barbara Noland (87) passed away on July 8, 2020 at Legacy Ranch Memory Care Facility. The most important part of Barbara was her relationship with Jesus Christ. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She is the oldest of six amazing children who all have a deep love for each other. Barbara was a considerate, sweet and loving person to everyone and was often called a "blessing" all the way to her final days. Barbara is survived by a daughter, Sharon Williams, and ex-husband, Ward; a son, Marc Noland and wife Ruby; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren and counting. Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX with interment following at Resthaven North Cemetery. Live streaming of the service is available at www.livestream.com/npw
. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.