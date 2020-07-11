1/1
Barbara Noland
Barbara Noland (87) passed away on July 8, 2020 at Legacy Ranch Memory Care Facility. The most important part of Barbara was her relationship with Jesus Christ. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She is the oldest of six amazing children who all have a deep love for each other. Barbara was a considerate, sweet and loving person to everyone and was often called a "blessing" all the way to her final days. Barbara is survived by a daughter, Sharon Williams, and ex-husband, Ward; a son, Marc Noland and wife Ruby; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren and counting. Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX with interment following at Resthaven North Cemetery. Live streaming of the service is available at www.livestream.com/npw. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
