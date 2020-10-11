Barbara Tom Jowell was born on October 5, 1937 to Mattie Zimmerman Tom and George Ellison Tom, a pioneer ranching family who settled in Andrews County in the early 1900's. Barbara was the third of four children; Ellison Tom, Jr., Rosenelle Tom Cherry, and James Robert Tom. Barbara lived on the family ranch until she was ready to start the second grade, and the Tom family moved to Midland. She graduated from Midland High School in 1955 and graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1961 with a B.S. degree. While attending SMU, she became a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Barbara served the community in many ways including: President of the Junior League, President of the Midland Symphony Guild, President of the Museum of the Southwest Auxiliary, Las Manos, President of Kappa Alpha Theta Alumnae Club, Founding member and Board member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Founding member and Board member of Aphasia Center of West Texas, Hahl Proctor Charitable Trust Trustee, and the Executive Committee of the Midland Memorial Board of Governors as the Development Chairman. Barbara was an active member in the Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity. She served on the Vestry three times and was the first woman elected as Senior Warden in 1983. She served as President of the Episcopal Churchwomen of Holy Trinity. She served on the search committee for a priest three times; two times as chairman. She served as chairman of the Holy Trinity Trust Fund, 50th Anniversary Celebration of Holy Trinity, Chairman of the Diamond Jubilee Celebration, Chairman of the Fiscal Affairs Committee and the Bishops Steering Committee of the Diocese of Northwest Texas for three years. Barbara started her professional career as a Development Consultant in 1987. She served as the Fundraising Consultant for the Association of Republican of Texas from 1988 - 1992. After that time, she returned to nonprofit fundraising and served as Executive Director of Midland Memorial Foundation from 1994-2012. She was elected Outstanding Fundraising Executive in 1998 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals. During that same period beginning in 1997, she was a co-owner with Donnette Schwisow, of Life Strategies, a seminar/consulting firm for people facing life changes. She and Donnette authored the book, After He's Gone: A Guide for Widowed and Divorced Women. Barbara's proudest accomplishment was her family, and her happiest times were spent with them. Barbara had an endless love for all of them. She desired nothing more than for all of them to be happy and successful in life, and she loved her sons-in-law as if they were her sons. Barbara loved everything about her life, enjoyed people and never met a stranger. She is survived by her two daughters, whom she worshiped; Tricia Jowell Michie and husband Earl and Shelley Jowell Smith and husband Chip; her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Joe Hudson Cobb (Lauren) of Austin; Ford Hardin Smith of Los Angeles, California; Mattie Tom Cobb of Austin and Clayton Addison Smith (Nicole) of Midland, and by her two great-grand daughters, Addison Elizabeth Smith and Paige Mattie Cobb. She is survived by her brother, James Robert Tom (Kay) of Boerne, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mattie and Ellison Tom; her brother, Ellison Tom, Jr.; her sister Rosenelle Tom Cherry, and several nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank Hospice of Midland as well as her precious caregivers whom she loved dearly, Marisela Gonzales and Maria Torres, as well as her caring friends from Trinity Provider Services. The family will have a private internment service at Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity. A memorial service to celebrate Barbara's wonderful life will be held on Wednesday, October 14th, time and place are pending. Memorials may be directed to Midland Memorial Foundation, Barbara Tom Jowell Endowment Fund, 400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Parkway, Midland, TX, 79701 or Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity, 1412 W. Illinois Street, Midland, TX, 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
