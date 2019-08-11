Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barber "Jo" Brown. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Memorial service 11:00 AM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Our precious Mom, age 96, was called to her eternal resting place beside her husband, July 14, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born February 6,1923 in Midland, Texas to Jesse Lee and Minerva Sonora (Towers) Barber. She was part of the Barber family who lived in the Midland area from 1905 to today. She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Midland and baptized there. She graduated from Midland High School in 1941 and graduated from Durham Business College in Lubbock. She was married to Virgil (Dub) Brown on May 1,1943. They lived in San Antonio, where Dub was stationed during WWII, until he shipped out for Guam, October 10, 1944. They lived in Hobbs, New Mexico, from 1949 until 1960 where Dub was manager of White's Stores Inc. The family then transferred to Odessa,Texas, where Dub continued his work as a Manager with White's. The family were members of Highland United Methodist Church. In 2001, they both moved to Austin, Texas. They celebrated 64 years of marriage at the time of Dub's death in 2007. Besides being a full time homemaker, Jo was a life long volunteer at Highland UMC including: attending The Bob Hamilton Sunday School Class and occasionally teaching it; life time member of the United Methodist Women, President, Circle leader, District Pres.; Communion Committee; UMYouth Senior High sponsor; on Administrative Board; Chair of Council on Ministries. She was a great gardener of flowers turning her yard into an oasis for all creatures, turtles and cats, among the sand and limestone desert. She and Dub had several apple and peach trees which provided fruit for Jo to use in her delicious cobblers She also enjoyed sewing, taking the things she liked from several patterns and creating a new look. Jo also enjoyed macrame, stitchery, and other crafts. She sat on the banks of many lakes watching Dub fish. Their favorite place was Mesa Lake in Grand Mesa, Colorado. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Jesse Barber, Harold Barber, sister, Marie (Barber) Barnett and nieces, Bobbee (Barber) Funk and Jeanette (Barnett) Dragisic. Survived by brother: Jim (Liz) Barber, 2 daughters: Sherry Brown, Las Cruces, NM and Linda (Brown) Schaffner (Tim), Austin, TX., grandchildren: Crystal (Schaffner) and Audi McGookey; Brandon Schaffner: and Anne Davieaux, great grandsons: Vince Schaffner, Stone and Bonham Davieaux, and many nieces, nephews and Barber cousins. Memorial service, officiating Rev. Sherry Brown, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy., Midland, TX. Burial beside her husband, Dub, will take place at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland TX . Informal dress suggested. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make donations to Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Rd. Ste 100, Austin, TX 78759, Highland U. Methodist Church,1808 N. Dixie Blvd, Odessa,TX 79761 for UMWomen and/or Youth Ministry, or Alzheimer's Disease Research,22512 Gateway Center Dr. Clarksbury, MD 20871 or .

