Basiliza Sanchez, age 79, of Midland, TX passed away on November 10, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. at Iglesia Apostolica, 2309 S. Ft. Worth. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Iglesia Apostolica. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband, Adan Sanchez; sons, Angel Sanchez, Jose Luis Sanchez, Leonel Sanchez; a daughter, Elizabeth Sanchez; brothers, Humberto Lujan, Luis Lujan; sisters, Ermelinda Lujan, Maria Lujan and several grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store