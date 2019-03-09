Beatrice L. Gonzales, age 80, of Midland passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Midland. She is survived by her children, Ascencion Gonzales Jr., Belinda Gonzales, John Paul Gonzales, Jesse Gonzales, Patricia Gonzales, Juanita Gonzales and adopted son Michael Gonzales; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. with a rosary being held at 7 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.ellisfunerals.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 9, 2019