Beatrice Lerma Gonzales, 80, of Midland, Texas passed away March 6, 2019. Beatrice was born in Midland, Texas to Damas and Patricia Rodriguez Lerma. She married Ascencion Gonzales on September 14, 1960 in Big Spring Texas. Beatrice spent most of her life serving as a private nurse, cake designer and dress maker at Bea's Cake Shop, and a babysitter. Beatrice was the loving mother of Ascencion Gonzales Jr., Belinda Gonzales, John Paul Gonzales, Jesse Gonzales, Patricia Gonzales, Juanita Gonzales and adopted son Michael Gonzales. She was the beloved grandmother of Jessica Gonzales, Ascencion Gonzales III, David Benavidez, Jennifer Benavidez, Crystal Gonzales, Priscilla Gonzales, Erika Sanchez, Sarah Gonzales, JP Gonzales, Christopher Martinez, Charley Gonzales, Randy Galindo, Willie Galindo, Tina Suarez, Natalie Suarez, Joaquín Brito, and Kassandra Colunga. She was the doting great-grandmother of 16 great-grandchildren and amazing aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ascencion and son Michael. Beatrice loved to cook and bake for her family. She made the best cookies, cakes, tamales and turkey dressing. She would cook for family and friends every Sunday. She was called Mom, Aunt Bea, Momma G, and Ms. B but was mostly known as Grandma Bea. Three generations were raised by Grandma Bea. Everyone was always welcome at Grandma Bea's. Words can not express how much Grandma Bea will be missed by all. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m at Ellis Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. St. Ann's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019

Ellis Funeral Home

