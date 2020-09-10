Beatrice Fay Owens Fenner of Midland, Texas departed our earthly home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 87. Better known as "Nanny Bea" to her many grandchildren, Nanny Bea was a lover of life with a vivacious spirit. Born on January 24, 1933 in Sulphur Springs, Arkansas, to Flora and RH Brown, Bea was raised on a farm in Pecos, Texas. In Pecos, she went to school and married the love of her life, Gene Owens in 1950. There they had four children. Bea was an active member of her church and community, volunteered for many civic organizations, and was a "Pink Lady" at the hospital. Among her many talents were most notably painting and playing tennis. After the passing of her husband, Bea moved to Midland, Texas where she met her second love, Edward Fenner. There they spent their very active golden years together going to football games, line dancing each week, and serving the community by delivering meals-on-wheels. Bea never met a stranger and always had a smile, a kind heart, and a word of wisdom. Beatrice is survived by her children; son Darren G. Owens of Bryan and his wife, Lori; daughter Linda Ortegon of San Angelo and her husband, Manuel; daughter Holly Barrett of Austin and her husband Brett; son Tim Owens of Midland and his wife, Irma; and stepson, Dr. Jim Fenner of Las Vegas, Nevada and his wife, Jeanne. Her 7 grandchildren along with their spouses and 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, sister Doris Gerber of Walnut Creek, California and brother Terry Brown of Tow. Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Owens, who died in in 1998, husband Ed Fenner, who died in 2013 and grandson, Christopher Heath, who died in 2019. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the Midland Memorial Hospital staff and friends and members of the Rocking Chair Rockets Line Dancers from Midland Senior Center for their care and support during this difficult time. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 12, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at First Baptist Church of Midland. A family internment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Pecos. Pallbearers will be her grandsons Eric Barrett, Jeremy Barrett, Brady Owens, Casey Owens, and great grandsons, Brycen Canion, Skylar Canion, Zolan Barrett, and Carter Barrett. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Senior Life Midland; P.O. Box 80519; Midland, Texas 79708.