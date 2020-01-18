Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatriz Meraz Carrasco. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Beatriz Meraz Carrasco, 80 years old, passed away to be with our Lord on Monday January 13, 2020. Funeral: 1:00 p.m. Visitation, 2:00 p.m. Rosary, 3:00pm Vigil Service at Lucas Funeral Home, 700 W. Wall Street in Grapevine, TX 76051. Beatriz was born in Durango, Durango Mexico on February 14, 1939 to David Meraz and Concepcion Delgado Martinez on Valentines Day! Her love for everyone was prevalent and make sense why she was born on Valentine's Day. She was full of live and had a wonderful spirit. Beatriz was preceded in death by her late parents; one daughter, Carmen Carrasco Urias; two sisters, Rosie Rivas and Oralia Hernandez. Survivors: Children; Elizabeth Carrasco, Anthony Ray Carrasco, Michelle Carrasco Fuentes, seven grandchildren and three great grand children; One brother Cruz Montanez; Two sisters, Sylvia Sanchez and Norma Montanez as well as numerous family and friends.

Beatriz Meraz Carrasco, 80 years old, passed away to be with our Lord on Monday January 13, 2020. Funeral: 1:00 p.m. Visitation, 2:00 p.m. Rosary, 3:00pm Vigil Service at Lucas Funeral Home, 700 W. Wall Street in Grapevine, TX 76051. Beatriz was born in Durango, Durango Mexico on February 14, 1939 to David Meraz and Concepcion Delgado Martinez on Valentines Day! Her love for everyone was prevalent and make sense why she was born on Valentine's Day. She was full of live and had a wonderful spirit. Beatriz was preceded in death by her late parents; one daughter, Carmen Carrasco Urias; two sisters, Rosie Rivas and Oralia Hernandez. Survivors: Children; Elizabeth Carrasco, Anthony Ray Carrasco, Michelle Carrasco Fuentes, seven grandchildren and three great grand children; One brother Cruz Montanez; Two sisters, Sylvia Sanchez and Norma Montanez as well as numerous family and friends. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close