Beatriz Meraz Carrasco, 80 years old, passed away to be with our Lord on Monday January 13, 2020. Funeral: 1:00 p.m. Visitation, 2:00 p.m. Rosary, 3:00pm Vigil Service at Lucas Funeral Home, 700 W. Wall Street in Grapevine, TX 76051. Beatriz was born in Durango, Durango Mexico on February 14, 1939 to David Meraz and Concepcion Delgado Martinez on Valentines Day! Her love for everyone was prevalent and make sense why she was born on Valentine's Day. She was full of live and had a wonderful spirit. Beatriz was preceded in death by her late parents; one daughter, Carmen Carrasco Urias; two sisters, Rosie Rivas and Oralia Hernandez. Survivors: Children; Elizabeth Carrasco, Anthony Ray Carrasco, Michelle Carrasco Fuentes, seven grandchildren and three great grand children; One brother Cruz Montanez; Two sisters, Sylvia Sanchez and Norma Montanez as well as numerous family and friends.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020