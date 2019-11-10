Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bebe Jean Scoggins Mueller. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Bebe Jean Scoggins Mueller, 93, passed away October 17, 2019 in Midland, Texas. She was born May 13, 1926 in El Paso, Texas the second of two children born to Harold E. Scoggins and Pearl Beebe. She graduated from Austin High School and while working for the American Red Cross, met her future husband Ed who was stationed at Fort Bliss waiting deployment to the South Pacific during WWII. Upon his return from the war Bebe migrated to Chicago with her new husband, where they owned a bakery. Having one snowy winter too much, they moved back to El Paso with two children in tow where they lived for over 50 years. Bebe was a Girl Scout leader and 4-H leader for over 15 years. She was chosen Outstanding 4-H leader in 1965 and honored in Washington, D.C. Also, in 1965, she helped start the St. Mark's Day School, where she served as Director for 25 years. She was an active member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Bebe was preceded in death by the love of her life Ed and infant son Robert Harold, and leaves behind her children: Helen Erdman, Carol Truax, Ed Mueller, Jim Mueller and their spouses: George Erdman, Ron Truax, Lydia Mueller and Kathy Mueller, and grandchildren: Brent and Kim Black, Molly and Emily Erdman, Valerie and Leslie Truax, Clint and Molly Truax, Mark, Matthew and David Mueller, Madison Mueller and great-grands Jorja and Tyler Black, Cole McCullough, Valerie Canale and Thomas Truax, and honorary grandson: Fernando Sanchez. She was looking forward to welcoming Louiza to the family. A memorial will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas on November 22, 2019 at 1:00.

