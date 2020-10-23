Becky Elizabeth Carter was surrounded by her daughters when she went to meet her Savior, on Wednesday October 21st, 2020. Becky was born in Amarillo, Texas on July 1st, 1955 to Dorothy and Bill Steinman. The youngest of 5 siblings, she had many stories of drawing the short stick, and keeping many of their secrets. This may help explain Becky's zest for life, playing practical jokes on those that she loved, and always rooting for the underdog. Becky worked as a Radiologist for her dear friend Dr. Charles Younger and Dr David Mallams for over 30 years. The lifetime friendships she developed during this time have been so cherished by her and her family. The memories that were made have lasted a lifetime, and will never be forgotten. Anyone close to Becky, was blessed to have heard one of her hilarious poems. She was always relied on to not only be the entertainment for the evening as a comedian, but to also fill the bellies of all the guests with her amazing cooking. She had award winning chili, potato salad, and pico de gallo. She loved sharing recipes with her loved ones, and trying new things. To know Becky, was to laugh, love, and smile. She always had a joke waiting for you, a story to tell, or a pat on the back for her friends. To say Becky was selfless would be an understatement. She always thought of others before herself, especially when it came to her family. She was the first to offer help of any kind, and her little acts of kindness have blessed so many of her circle in the last few years. Always available for a good time, Becky was quite the hostess and loved to entertain. But most of all, she loved spending time with her close friends and family. Becky's sisters were her best friends, as well as her friendship with Dolores Ezell that she cherished for many decades. Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Bill Steinman, her brother William Steinman, and the father of her children, Ken Carter. She is survived by her oldest daughter Kristen (Landon) Brockman, Kasie (Scott) Lunson, her granddaughters Quinn and Ryann, her three sisters Kathy (Jimmy) Friedman, Debbie (Peter) Bartel, and Linda (Don) Thompson, as well as many nieces and nephews, and very close friends. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local animal shelter, in her memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
