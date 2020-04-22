Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BECKY SHROYER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

2 Timothy 4:7 - "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." Becky, a devout Christian and faithful servant of Christ our Savior, finished her good fight and course on Sunday afternoon, April 19th. Born Eunice Rebecca Lomax (Becky) on December 2, 1947 to Joe and Mildred Lomax of Van Horn, Texas, the youngest of three. She attended and graduated from Van Horn High School, where she was a baton twirler and flute player for the Van Horn Eagles, and was also voted Miss Sun Princess of Van Horn during that time. She attended universities at Sul Ross State, Angelo State, and Texas Tech, earning a major degree in Early Education and a minor degree in Music. While at Texas Tech, she met her future husband, Larry Dwight Shroyer, of Sonora, Texas. Upon graduation, Becky taught music in Sweetwater, Texas for one year. Then she and Larry married on June 1, 1973 and she moved to Midland where Larry was empolyed with Los Patios Nursery. She was a teacher for Midland ISD for over 20 years and also taught at the Child Development Center at First Baptist Church for many years, where she made many close and dear friends. She was a devout Christian and long time member at First Baptist Church of Midland, where she started and directed the Bible Drill program. Heartfelt thanks to all the prayer warriors from FBC and close friends. Becky and Larry were blessed with two daughters; Stacey Lynn in 1977 and Lisa Gayle in 1979. They were also blessed with two grandchildren. She was a tremendously loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved playing games of all sorts, especially boardgames with her grandchildren. During her long and courageous fight against illness and disease, she was a beacon of joy and witness for Christ with those she interacted. Heartfelt thanks go out to Dr. PK Patel and all the doctors, nurses and staff at Midland Memorial who cared for Becky for so many years. Becky is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry D. Shroyer, daughter Stacey McWilliams and husband Kevin McWilliams, daugther Lisa Shroyer, grandchildren Collin McWilliams and Kaylee McWilliams, sister Jomilee Chappell of Seminole, brother Charley Lomax and wife Ruetta Lomax of Van Horn, and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at Cedar Hill cemetary, near the family's ranch. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to First Baptist Church of Midland, St. Jude Hospital, or West Texas Rehabilitation Center.

