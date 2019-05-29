Ben Earl Shattuck, 91, of Midland, Texas passed away peacefully at his home, May 26, 2019. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday May 31, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel and graveside services will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include wife Marsha Shattuck and daughters Melissa Light and Beverly Graham.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 29, 2019