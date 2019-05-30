Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ben Earl Shattuck. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Ben Earl Shattuck, 91, of Midland, Texas passed away peacefully at his home, May 26, 2019, with his wife, daughters and family by his side. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday May 31, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel and graveside services will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Ben was born January 29, 1928, in Belton, Texas to Lonnie and Minnie Shattuck. After serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War he attended the University of Texas and was a huge UT and Cowboys football fan. He worked many years in the oil industry as a draftsman. He met his wife Marsha Heald and they were married in Midland, Texas on July 14, 1956. They have been married for 61+ years. They enjoyed extensive traveling. In the early years he loved car racing, camping, hunting and fishing. In his later years he enjoyed watching football and visiting with family. He is survived by his wife Marsha Shattuck, daughters Melissa Light and husband Russ of California, Beverly Graham and husband Randy of Tarzan, Texas. He has five grandchildren Kyle Thompson and wife Sharon of California, Sara Eickenhorst and husband Danny of California, Brittany McCarthy and husband Jarod of Lamesa, Texas, Christopher Graham and Michael Graham of Tarzan, Texas. He has four great grandchildren, Matthew Graham, Charlie, Scarlet and Blessing McCarthy of Lamesa, Texas. Mr. Ben was attended to by his faithful caregiver Frankie Costley for the past year. He was affectionally known as Obi-wan, Papa, Daddy and Mr. Ben. He was a great Papa to all his grandchildren. He shared a lot of knowledge and was a great storyteller. He loved to reminisce about his days at Camp Lejeune. They loved to entertain, every holiday, birthday and gatherings were hosted at their home. He got his racing license from Jim Hall. After retiring he got his pilot's license. Before his health declined, he was very active. Ben was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, Brothers Lonnie, Bill and Sister Hallie Stevens. The family would like to express their gratitude to caregiver Frankie Costley and Hospice for the wonderful care that Ben received in his final years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 West Texas AVE, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

