Ben Franklin Welch, 84, of Stanton, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton. Ben was born January 9, 1935 in Tarzan to Irven and Mattie Welch. He married Betty Latrell Elrod, June 16, 1957 in Grandfalls. He was a man of many gifts serving as an insurance agent, barber, and farmer. He is best known for his gardening and sharing his wonderful produce with his family and community. Benny enjoyed working in his garden and loved spending time with his family. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Stanton. He is survived by his daughter, Carla Welch, of Stanton, son, Ronald Welch and wife, Robin, of Plains; 2 grandsons, Garrett Franklin Welch and John Robert Welch, of Lubbock; 2 sisters, Glenda Tunnell of Tarzan, and Gracie Percy and husband, Sonny of Weatherford; a brother, Eldon Welch and wife, Georgia of Tarzan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Latrell Welch, and a brother, Charlie Welch. The family suggests memorial to . Arrangements under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at

