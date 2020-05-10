Benigno Salazar
Benigno Salazar Jr., 73, from Odessa, Tx went to his heavenly Father on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Ben is survived by his ex-wife, Carmen Salazar and his daughter Yvonne Salazar of Midland and his son Michael R. Salazar of Frisco, Tx. Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home in Midland, Tx have been entrusted with the services for Mr. Salazar. The family has decided to have a small memorial for Ben with immediate family and close friends in attendance. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be given to Gifts of Hope. www.westtexasgiftsofhope.org

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
