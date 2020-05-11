Benigno Salazar Jr., 73, from Odessa, Tx went to his heavenly Father on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born in Sanderson, Tx and was raised in Monahans. Ben was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. His proudest achievements were being a husband, father, and papa. Ben was preceded in death by his father, Benigno Salazar Sr. and Lucy Lopez Salazar of Monahans, and his sister Anita Martinez of Midland. Ben is survived by his ex-wife, Carmen Salazar and his daughter Yvonne Salazar of Midland and his son Michael R. Salazar of Frisco, Tx. Ben was a proud papa to his two granddaughters Zoe Kate and Laine Paige Salazar, daughters of Yvonne Salazar. Ben was the eldest brother to his surviving brothers Abel Salazar of Midland, Oscar Salazar of Monahans, and Humberto Salazar of Odessa, and his sister Diana Granado of Monahans. Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home in Midland, Tx have been entrusted with the services for Mr. Salazar. The family has decided to have a small memorial for Ben with immediate family and close friends in attendance. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be given to Gifts of Hope. www.westtexasgiftsofhope.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from May 11 to May 12, 2020.