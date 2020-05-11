Benigno Salazar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benigno's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benigno Salazar Jr., 73, from Odessa, Tx went to his heavenly Father on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born in Sanderson, Tx and was raised in Monahans. Ben was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. His proudest achievements were being a husband, father, and papa. Ben was preceded in death by his father, Benigno Salazar Sr. and Lucy Lopez Salazar of Monahans, and his sister Anita Martinez of Midland. Ben is survived by his ex-wife, Carmen Salazar and his daughter Yvonne Salazar of Midland and his son Michael R. Salazar of Frisco, Tx. Ben was a proud papa to his two granddaughters Zoe Kate and Laine Paige Salazar, daughters of Yvonne Salazar. Ben was the eldest brother to his surviving brothers Abel Salazar of Midland, Oscar Salazar of Monahans, and Humberto Salazar of Odessa, and his sister Diana Granado of Monahans. Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home in Midland, Tx have been entrusted with the services for Mr. Salazar. The family has decided to have a small memorial for Ben with immediate family and close friends in attendance. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be given to Gifts of Hope. www.westtexasgiftsofhope.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
My heart goes out to the Salazar Family in the loss of your father, grandfather and brother. Ben was a good friend to many of us. As we mourn his loss, I know he is in a better place than we are. May God bless you all in your time of grief. May you be comforted to know he is now looking over you, as Heaven has gained another Angel.
Norma Fisher-Flores
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved