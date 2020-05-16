Benita Jean Ward Birmingham went to join the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born August 20, 1926 to Hugh and Jewel Ward in Pecos, Texas. She was an only child and grew up in Jal, New Mexico. She attended Texas Tech College where she earned a degree in music and met the love of her life Ray Birmingham. They married December 6, 1947 and lived in wedded bliss for 66 years. During their time together, Benita provided a loving home and many a delicious meal for her husband . His job took them to several states and fun adventures. They moved to Worland, Wyoming; Ft. Morgan, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; Moab, Utah; and finally Midland, Texas. Benita and Ray were avid travelers after retirement. They took overseas trips but enjoyed the island of Hawaii the best because "the grass grew as tall as the cows' bellies" which was their dream for their own cattle at their ranch in Lea County, New Mexico. In each location, she was an asset to various church music ministries as a Director and participant in choir and musical accompaniment on organ and piano. She took pride in being a member of the Newcomer's Club and Musician's Club in Denver and Midland. In each town she found pleasure in teaching piano. Benita was always ready to play the piano or have a sing-along at family gatherings. In her last years she enjoyed playing piano for Chapel services on Sundays at Manor Park. Benita is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Ruth Cohlmia and husband Mickey of Midland, brother-in-law Guy Birmingham and wife Dorothy of Houston, niece Dana Padgett and husband Mike of Houston, niece Kim Betcher and husband Mike of Midland, and great niece and nephew Sydney Betcher and Brooks Betcher of Midland. She is preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Jewel Ward, her husband Ray, sister-in-law Nancy Birmingham, and nephew Britton Birmingham. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Manor Park and Hospice of Midland during her last weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manor Park, 2208 N Loop 250 West, Midland, TX 79707 or Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. A private graveside service will be held at the ranch in Lean County, New Mexico. Online condolences may be made to www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2020.