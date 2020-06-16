Benito Alaniz

Benito "Benny" Alaniz 47, passed away June 13, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Msgr. Tim Schwertner officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Survivors include his mother, Juanita Alaniz; sister, Lisa Alaniz; and brother, Adolfo Alaniz. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the services will be limited to immediate family only.

Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.



