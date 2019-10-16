Benjamin J. Bonilla Sr., 70 of Midland, passed away Monday October 14, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Viewing will be Wednesday, October 16th from 1:00pm - 9:00pm and Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 9:00am - 9:00pm with a rosary starting at 7:00pm Thursday evening at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Friday, October 18th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. He is survived by his daughter, Priscilla Bonilla; one sister, six brothers and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019