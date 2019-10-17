Benjamin J. Bonilla Sr., 70, of Midland, left this earth on Monday, October 14, 2019, after battling a lengthy illness. Ben was born on June 30, 1949 and raised in Midland, Texas. He attended Midland public schools and married Ramona Huerta on January 1, 1968 in Midland. Ben worked in the construction industry and Midland Independent School District for 25 Years throughout his adult life and his career. Ben was quick, witty, and one to speak his mind, but was also a positive and happy presence among his extended family. Ben leaves behind his daughter Priscilla Ann Bonilla and a broad list of survivors including one sister, Belia Bonilla; six brothers, Andres Bonilla, Juan Bonilla, Armando Bonilla, Antonio Bonilla, Guadalupe Bonilla and Israel Bonilla, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ben is preceded in death by his wife, Ramona, his son, Benjamin Bonilla Jr., his parents, Francisco and Virginia Bonilla, sister Nestora DeAnda, and six brothers, Jose Bonilla, Rodolfo Bonilla, Gilberto Bonilla, Francisco Bonilla Jr., Roberto Bonilla and Armandito Bonilla. Viewing will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine and burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be Andres Bonilla, Armando Bonilaa, Juan Bonilla, Antonio Bonilla Guadalupe Bonilla and Israel Bonilla. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019