Benjamin Lopez-Flores

Born in Tlahualilo, Durango, Mexico and immigrating to the United States in 1987, Benjamin spent his life as a hardworking, dedicated, faithful and loving man working in his cantaloupe fields in Mexico and cotton fields in Stanton, Texas to support his family. Lovingly referred to as "Abuelito", Benjamin, loved to stay active, spending his time outdoors, making jokes, and exercise by dancing outside all while carrying his little puppy, Rosita. Benjamin will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us. All are welcome to the public viewing from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.