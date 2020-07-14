1/1
Benjamin Lopez-Flores
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Tlahualilo, Durango, Mexico and immigrating to the United States in 1987, Benjamin spent his life as a hardworking, dedicated, faithful and loving man working in his cantaloupe fields in Mexico and cotton fields in Stanton, Texas to support his family. Lovingly referred to as "Abuelito", Benjamin, loved to stay active, spending his time outdoors, making jokes, and exercise by dancing outside all while carrying his little puppy, Rosita. Benjamin will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us. All are welcome to the public viewing from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved