Benjamin Rivera passed away April 4, 2020 in Midland, TX. He was born July 16, 1952 in Menard TX to Prisciliano and Barbara Rivera. He moved to Midland at the age of 14, attended Midland schools and graduated from MHS in 1972. Ben was an Oilfield Machinist for many years until his retirement. He loved motorcycles and always owned a Triumph or a Harley. He was an original member of Los Carnales Motorcycle Club, many of the members were like his second family. A special thanks to the members of the club that always looked out for him. Ben had a big heart and wouldn't hesitate to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He will be missed by many who knew him well. He was survived by his parents Prisciliano and Barbara Rivera, his brother Samuel Rivera and wife Martina and his sister Ema Rivera of Midland. His son's Benjamin Rivera Jr, Joseph Rivera and daughter Patricia Rivera and several grandchildren. Ben loved his children very much and was very proud of their achievements. He was preceded in death by grandparents; Ramon Rivera, Elisa Hernandez Rivera, Jose Rodriques and Jenobebe Ramon Rodriques. A private viewing will be held for immediate family only. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

