Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benny Sanford Cason. View Sign Service Information Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel 3100 White Settlement Rd. Fort Worth , TX 76107 (817)-336-0584 Send Flowers Notice

Benny Sanford Cason, 77, avid dog lover, reader and beloved educator died peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with family by his side. He was born to Benjamin Franklin Cason and Laura Pearl Cason on Dec. 31, 1941, in Lamesa, Texas. He graduated from Lamesa High School in 1960, earned his BA from Baylor University and his MA from UTPB. He also studied at University of Washington in Seattle and Tufts University in Boston, which he attended under a fellowship granted by the National Endowment for the Humanities. He married Carolyn Hatch in 1964 and began teaching Latin in Denver, Colorado. In 1966, he was hired to teach Latin at Robert E. Lee High School in Midland, Texas. In 1975, he began developing the Etymology course that would end up being one of his greatest educational achievements. The course was named Vocabulary Development, which the students fondly called "VD." He was named in 1980 Midland Kiwanis Outstanding Teacher of the Year. In 1981, he was the guest speaker at the National American Classical League Institute Convention in Omaha, Neb., where he was asked to elaborate on his course. He was honored to ride as Grand Marshall in the 1988 homecoming parade and was named Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher of the Month 20 years into his career. He chaired the Foreign Language Department for many years prior to retiring in 1994. He invested his time wholeheartedly in his students by sponsoring the National Honor Society and Latin Club as well as coordinating toga parties and singing valentine telegrams. A previous student once wrote, "It's difficult for me to go through a day without seeing your influence on my thought processes." He loved teaching and will always be remembered as one of those teachers that challenged his students to critically think and provided lots of laughs along the way. He enjoyed reading books, working crossword puzzles, quizzing his Google home's knowledge daily, and spending time with his family. He had a deep fondness for animals and rescued, raised and released many throughout his life. He loved his dogs, but especially his Shih-Poo, Chu Chu, who never left his side. Survivors: He leaves his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Cason; children, Chris Cason and Jennifer Briscoe (Paul); sister, Cynthia Agee (John); grandchildren, Madison, Meagan and Ben Briscoe; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank the angels that helped care for Benny in the last season of his life. Although he challenged their patience daily, it was so obvious how much he loved and trusted them. Memorial Service: 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Greenwood Chapel in Fort Worth, Texas. Memorials: Donations may be made to Humane Society of North Texas or .

Benny Sanford Cason, 77, avid dog lover, reader and beloved educator died peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with family by his side. He was born to Benjamin Franklin Cason and Laura Pearl Cason on Dec. 31, 1941, in Lamesa, Texas. He graduated from Lamesa High School in 1960, earned his BA from Baylor University and his MA from UTPB. He also studied at University of Washington in Seattle and Tufts University in Boston, which he attended under a fellowship granted by the National Endowment for the Humanities. He married Carolyn Hatch in 1964 and began teaching Latin in Denver, Colorado. In 1966, he was hired to teach Latin at Robert E. Lee High School in Midland, Texas. In 1975, he began developing the Etymology course that would end up being one of his greatest educational achievements. The course was named Vocabulary Development, which the students fondly called "VD." He was named in 1980 Midland Kiwanis Outstanding Teacher of the Year. In 1981, he was the guest speaker at the National American Classical League Institute Convention in Omaha, Neb., where he was asked to elaborate on his course. He was honored to ride as Grand Marshall in the 1988 homecoming parade and was named Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher of the Month 20 years into his career. He chaired the Foreign Language Department for many years prior to retiring in 1994. He invested his time wholeheartedly in his students by sponsoring the National Honor Society and Latin Club as well as coordinating toga parties and singing valentine telegrams. A previous student once wrote, "It's difficult for me to go through a day without seeing your influence on my thought processes." He loved teaching and will always be remembered as one of those teachers that challenged his students to critically think and provided lots of laughs along the way. He enjoyed reading books, working crossword puzzles, quizzing his Google home's knowledge daily, and spending time with his family. He had a deep fondness for animals and rescued, raised and released many throughout his life. He loved his dogs, but especially his Shih-Poo, Chu Chu, who never left his side. Survivors: He leaves his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Cason; children, Chris Cason and Jennifer Briscoe (Paul); sister, Cynthia Agee (John); grandchildren, Madison, Meagan and Ben Briscoe; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank the angels that helped care for Benny in the last season of his life. Although he challenged their patience daily, it was so obvious how much he loved and trusted them. Memorial Service: 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Greenwood Chapel in Fort Worth, Texas. Memorials: Donations may be made to Humane Society of North Texas or . Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close