Bernabe Rivera passed away September 15, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include daughter, Irene White; sons, Victor Rivera, Hipolito Rivera, Mario Rivera; one sister and three grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019