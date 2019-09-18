Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernabe Rivera. View Sign Service Information Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N Lamesa Rd Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5577 Visitation 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM Rosary 7:00 PM Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N Lamesa Rd Midland , TX 79701 View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM St. Ann's Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Bernabe Rivera passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 87 in Midland Texas. She was born June 11, 1932 in Guanacevi, Durango, Mexico. Bernabe was a life-long Catholic with an unshakeable faith. She lived many years in Verhalen, Texas in the Pecos, Texas valley before moving to Midland. She was devoted to her family with a deep love that only comes from a wife and mother. Bernabe was a talented homemaker who loved to cook for her family and was also a talented seamstress and a passionate gardener. Her kitchen table was always adorned with fresh flowers. She loved animals and said a farmhouse was not a home without a scattering of cats, dogs, chickens, and other animals. She is described by those who knew her as a kind-hearted, courageous, and generous lady who was always ready to help those in need. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Ernesto Rivera, her father Jose Robles, her mother Ana Julia Robles and 3 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her children Victor Rivera and Hipolito Rivera of Midland TX; Irene White and son-in-law Michael of Irving, TX; Mario Rivera of Lewisville, TX; grand-daughters Corena White of Ft. Worth, TX; Lindsey Rivera and Cynthia McIntire of Midland, TX; great-grand-daughter Sophia Rivera of Midland, TX; and sister Luz Maria Sanchez, Mexico. Viewing will be held Wednesday, September 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. in Midland TX. Rosary will be held Wednesday September 18, at 7:00 p.m. also at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Mass will be held Thursday, September 19th at St. Ann's Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Bernabe will be laid to rest at Resthaven North Cemetery in Midland, TX. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

