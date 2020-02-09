Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernardo F. Natividad. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Visitation 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel Funeral service Rosary 7:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel Funeral service 1:00 PM Heavenly Gate Chapel Send Flowers Notice

Bernardo F. Natividad "Venado", 38, of Midland, TX, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born June 6th, 1981 in Fort Stockton, Texas to Leonardo "Leo" Natividad and Irma (Flores) Natividad. He was a 2001 graduate from Midland High School. He married Irasema Marquez May 18, 2000 in Midland, Texas. He was employed with Precision Drilling. Bernardo truly lived life to the fullest, thru simple pleasures; chatting and joking with family and friends, he was a very lively person, funny, loving, smart and full of life. He was always wanting to help others. He enjoyed watching football, playing volleyball, and caring for his roosters. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Irasema Natividad; one son, Jesus Natividad; two daughters, Valerie Natividad and Natalie Natividad; his parents, Leonardo and Irma Natividad; and two brothers, Arnoldo Natividad and Edwardo Natividad and one sister; Erica Natividad and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends. Visitation will begin Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00pm - 9:00pm and Monday, February 10, 2020 also from 9:00am -1:00pm with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel Funeral service will be Monday at 1:00pm at Heavenly Gate Chapel, burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

