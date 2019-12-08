Bernice Ray, 91, of Midland passed away December 5, 2019. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Mt. Rose Full Gospel Baptist Church in Midland. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019