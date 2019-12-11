Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Service 11:00 AM Mt. Rose Full Gospel Baptist Church 211 N. Tyler St., Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Bernice Ray, 91 of Midland, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. A visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 13th at Mt. Rose Baptist Church, 211 N. Tyler St., Midland, Texas, with Pastor William C. Palmer officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Bernice was born in Waco, Texas to King and Minnie Thompson on July 19, 1928. She went to school in Waco, Texas. She married Henry Herbert Ray Jr. March 12th, 1945 in San Angelo, Texas. She was a domestic worker for over 50 years. She was involved in the Midland Federation of Black Women's Club, A Pink Lady at Midland Memorial Hospital, and an active member at Mt. Rose Baptist Church. She was a well-known trailblazer for the annual Juneteenth Celebration of Midland Texas. Bernice is preceded in death by her husband Henry Herbert Ray, Gregory Ray (son), Jacqueline Tate (daughter), Poetry Brazell (Granddaughter), Larry Dean Brazell (grandson), Jerome Green (grandson), and Anthony Brazell Sr., (grandson). Bernice is survived by Joy Davis (Wayne), Midland, Texas, Glen Ray, Reno, NV, Kenneth Lynn Ray (Kay), Houston, Texas, Damita Green (Jerry), Katy, Texas, and Henry Herbert Ray III, Dallas, Texas, 18 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be, Bennie Brazell Sr., Bennie Brazell Jr., Anthony Tyrone Brazell Jr., Michael Tate Sr., Occie Tate, and Tryann Stevenson. The family of Bernice Ray wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Home Hospice, Midland Memorial Hospital, and Mt. Rose Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

