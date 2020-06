Bert Cornelius, Jr., 98, of Midland, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Manor Park. He was born June 2, 1925 in Bronte, TX to the late Molly (Ross) and Bert Cornelius. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1 :00 PM at Ellis Funeral Home followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park. Please visit www.ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences.