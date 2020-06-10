Bert Cornelius Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bert Cornelius, Jr. was a man of the greatest generation, born on June 2, 1925 in Bronte, Texas to the late Bert and Molly Cornelius. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Navy during World War II where he was assigned to the (wooden Navy) on PT boat 79 in the Pacific. He married Oweta (Hibbets) Cornelius on June 14, 1947 in Lovington, NM. He worked for Phillips 66 in Hobbs, NM at the Fullerton Gas Plant Andrews, TX. In 1952 he joined the Texas Department of Public Safety as a patrolman. He was stationed in Lubbock, Alpine, Abilene and Midland. He retired in Midland in 1980 after 28 years of service. Bert was of a member of the Church of Christ, Masonic Lodge, VFW and the American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Oweta Cornelius; his son, Gordon Cornelius and wife Donna of Midland; daughter, Debbie Glennan of Midland; son, Bruce Cornelius and wife Carolyn of Lipan. Bert is also survived by seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Ellis Funeral Home. The service will be June 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel at Ellis Funeral Home followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please give to Cal Farley Boy's Ranch or your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
4326835555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved