Bert Cornelius, Jr. was a man of the greatest generation, born on June 2, 1925 in Bronte, Texas to the late Bert and Molly Cornelius. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Navy during World War II where he was assigned to the (wooden Navy) on PT boat 79 in the Pacific. He married Oweta (Hibbets) Cornelius on June 14, 1947 in Lovington, NM. He worked for Phillips 66 in Hobbs, NM at the Fullerton Gas Plant Andrews, TX. In 1952 he joined the Texas Department of Public Safety as a patrolman. He was stationed in Lubbock, Alpine, Abilene and Midland. He retired in Midland in 1980 after 28 years of service. Bert was of a member of the Church of Christ, Masonic Lodge, VFW and the American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Oweta Cornelius; his son, Gordon Cornelius and wife Donna of Midland; daughter, Debbie Glennan of Midland; son, Bruce Cornelius and wife Carolyn of Lipan. Bert is also survived by seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Ellis Funeral Home. The service will be June 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel at Ellis Funeral Home followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please give to Cal Farley Boy's Ranch or your favorite charity.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.