It is with great sadness that the family of Berta Lopez Carrasco announces her passing on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Midland Memorial Hospital. She was 79 years old. Due to the coronavirus, the family has decided there will not be a viewing or burial for safety concerns. Berta Lopez Carrasco was born on March 20, 1941 to Josefina and Ignacio Lopez in Mexico. Berta will be greatly missed by her husband, Leonardo Carrasco; sisters, Genoveba Lopez (Arizona), Marsela L. Vogel and husband Bill, Martha L. Herrera and husband Manuel, and Anita Lopez; brothers, Jesus Lopez, and Mario Lopez and wife Carmen; daughters, Anabel Garcia (Arizona), Ninfa Baeza (Arizona), Lisa Baeza (Arizona); sisters-in-law, Ida Lopez and Dolores Benavidez; and brother-in-law, Mike Rodriguez. Berta is preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio and Josefina Lopez; brothers, Cosme Lopez, Tirso Ynacio Lopez, and Sergio Lopez; sisters, Lucia Lopez, Teresa Garcia, and Maria Luisa Rodriguez; and her son, Jose "Little Joe" Granado. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 3, 2020.
