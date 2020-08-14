Bertha Lorita Patterson Sharp was born on March 6, 1935 in Merkel, TX to Virgil and Reta Patterson. Her parents preceded her in death. Bertha attended the Crossroad Community School and the Merkel Public Schools before graduating from McMurry University in 1956. She loved music and played the piano, and the flute in the Merkel and McMurry Bands. In 1956 Bertha married Rev. Jarrell H. Sharp of Amarillo whom she met while attending McMurry University. As a minister's wife she served with her husband faithfully and cheerfully for more than 50 years in Methodist Churches at: Blackwell TX; Knox City TX; Wesley UMC Big Spring TX; St John's Methodist Stamford TX; Means Memorial UMC Andrews TX; Seymour District UMC; First UMC Hereford TX; and St Luke's UMC Midland TX in the Northwest Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Upon retirement she and Jarrell settled in Denton, TX and became actively involved in the First United Methodist Church of Denton. Bertha was known for her quiet, calm spirituality which embraced all of God's creation, and it was her faith which inspired her to start the first kindergarten school for minority and needy children in Stamford, TX. Bertha is survived by her husband, Jarrell; two children and their spouses, Jarrell and Maureen Sharp of San Marcos, TX, and Shari and Steve Cobb of Denton, TX. Grandchildren are Caty Cobb; Christopher and spouse Alyssa Sharp; Krissy and spouse Charles Shelton; Lizzy and spouse Kurt Karnowski. She is also survived by a sister, Billye Sandra Townsend of Merkel, TX and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be given to the Missions committee of First UMC Denton, or to your own congregation, or to a memorial of your choice. Memorial services will be announced later.



