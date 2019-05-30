Bertha Louise Littlejohn of Midland, passed away May 18, 2019 in Midland, Texas. A wake service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00 p.m - 6:00 p.m. at Hollowell United Methodist Church, 400 S. Marshall St. Midland, Texas. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hollowell United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Bertha leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Terrill Q. Littlejohn, Booker T. Mackey, III, one sister, and one brother. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 30, 2019