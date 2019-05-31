Guest Book View Sign Service Information Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N Lamesa Rd Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5577 Service 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Hollowell United Methodist Church 400 S. Marshall St. Midland , TX View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hollowell United Methodist Church Send Flowers Notice

Bertha passed away May 18, 2019 in Midland, Texas. A wake service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00 p.m - 6:00 p.m. at Hollowell Chapel United Methodist Church, 400 S. Marshall St. Midland, Texas. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hollowell Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Bertha Louise Littlejohn was born February 2, 1938 to the late L.S. and Nona Whaley Littlejohn in Arthur City, Texas. She was the second born of four children, Arlene Basped, Naomi Brown and Kenneth L. Littlejohn. The Littlejohn family relocated from Paris, Texas to Midland, Texas in 1950 where Bertha graduated from Carver Jr., Sr. High School in 1955. Bertha attended Mount Olive Methodist Church in Paris, Texas where at an early age she accepted Christ. When the family relocated she joined Hollowell Chapel. She was very active in her church, serving as church secretary and on the finance committee. Mama could sing, sing, sing. Yes, she was an active member of the Hollowell choir which sometimes visited other churches to worship. These trips often caused the choir to return home late, but this was another part of her giving back what God had blessed her with. Bertha was employed by Midland ISD for 37 years during which time she worked on several campuses. Prior to working at MISD Bertha was a cashier at Brooks Grocery, Gibson's Department store and Albertsons Food and Drug. She also worked at Aunt Cecil's Daycare. Bertha was married to Neal Webb and later to the late Booker T. Mackey, Jr. Bertha leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Terrill Q. Littlejohn, Booker T. Mackey, III (Rosalind Kay), three grandsons Christopher W. Mackey, Mason Q. Littlejohn, Jared W. Mackey, six great grandchildren Aden R. Martinez, Jayce Mackey, Xena Mackey, Ivan Flores, Zithe Flores and Payden Flores, sister Naomi Brown, brother Kenneth Littlejohn (Faye) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, love ones and friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

