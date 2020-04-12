Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha May (Blankenship) Wright. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Bertha May Wright (Blankenship), 84 of Midland, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on 6 April 2020. There will be no services or visitation due to health concerns for everyone. Bertha was born in Knox County, Texas on 1 May 1935 to Porter and Ina May Blankenship. She grew up on a farm in Goree, Texas and graduated from Goree High School where she was on the volleyball team. On 5 May 1953 she married her husband, Wesley Wright in Weinert, Texas. They actually got married there because her father did not want her to marry him. So they ran away to get married and kept it a secret until she graduated at the end of May. Bertha was happily married for 62 years until her husband's death in June 2015. She had three children: Mark, Sharon and Margie. She was happy being a homemaker and loved to work in her flowerbeds of gerbera daisies and lantanas. She also loved to crochet blankets for all her family and crochet doll dresses. She also played hymns on her piano. Bertha is survived by her children, Mark Wright (Gena), Margie Appleton (Mickey); grandchildren, Randy Wright (Whitney), Rachel Whitney (Justin), Mary Ann Diaz, Carolyn Clark (Ron), Mandy Callaway (Wes), Missy Bailey (Landon) and Wesley Appleton; great grandchildren, Taylor, Ethan, Hayden, Brayden, Mackenzie, Aiden and Hudson. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers; Bobby and Dorse Blankenship; her husband, Wesley Wright; and her daughter, Sharon McWilliams. We express our everlasting gratitude to the people of Cimarron House in Midland, Texas for all of their excellent and loving care of our mother for the last four years of her life. They became like family to us and always went above and beyond to make her happy and comfortable. We also want to express our gratitude to Hospice of Midland for the last 2 weeks of her life before she went to her Home in Heaven. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

